OnePlus 6 gets Android P Beta 2 with Google Lens integration, Ambient Display and more

OnePlus 6 gets Android P Beta 2 update brings the ability to hide the notch, change system accent colours and more OnePlus 6 gets Android P Beta 2 update brings the ability to hide the notch, change system accent colours and more

OnePlus last month launched its latest flagship, the OnePlus 6 with Android Oreo OS. Google at its annual developer conference, I/O 2018 announced Android P developer preview will be pushed across flagship phones including OnePlus’ latest model, and the smartphone has now received the Android P developer preview 2.

The latest version of the developer preview for the OnePlus 6 brings a number of features along with support for Google Lens. The Developer preview also comes with support for some new OxygenOS features as well.

Also Read- OnePlus 6 crosses 1 million sales globally in 22 days, claims company

The update first spotted by XDA member flo071 on Baidu was later announced on OnePlus’ Chinese forums. As per the changelog provided by XDA Portal Supporter Titokhan, the Android P Beta 2 for OnePlus 6 includes the following features and improvements. The update fixes camera stability and application compatibility issues. The Android P beta update also brings Face Unlock along with Google Lens integration in the camera app. The changelog, however, cites that certain features like Wi-Fi SofAP device manager, camera portrait mode are yet to be fixed. Further, Widevine L1 is temporarily unavailable.

Also Read- OnePlus 6 review: A no-nonsense flagship

While these features are to be fixed, folks at XDA Developers report that with the latest update users will be able to create their own system accent colours. Ambient display is present along with OnePlus’ system accent colours and the update now supports the phone’s dual cameras at the back. Other features include the option to enable and disable notch and full-screen gestures that were introduced on the previous iteration, OnePlus 5T.

While OnePlus has released the latest version of Android P developer preview for OnePlus 6 users, XDA Developers, however, note that the installation process is rather complicated. Users are recommended to backup all files before updating the device to Android P Beta 2. The ROM file (OnePlus6Oxygen_21_OTA_180615_DP2.zip) is available on Google Drive. XDA Developers mention that once all the files are backed up, users will have to boot into TWRP (Team Win Recovery Project) and then factory reset. Users are required to do a full wipe system and install TWRP recovery as well.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd