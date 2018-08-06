OnePlus 6 display flicker issue to be resolved in next OTA update

OnePlus 6 users have increasingly complained of flickering displays when they use their phones outdoor. OnePlus 6 users have increasingly complained of flickering displays when they use their phones outdoor.

OnePlus 6 users have increasingly complained of flickering displays when they use their phones outdoor. In a blogpost on OnePlus Forum, the company has acknowledged the issue, and said that the upcoming OTA upgrade will resolve the problem. In addition, those owning the OnePlus 6 can also expect the August Android security patch alongside.

Many OnePlus 6 devices appear to have a display problem in bright outdoors. As per complaints registered by users across platforms, the problem occurs if one tries to use the phone on a sunny day, while keeping the display on adaptive brightness mode.

When the OnePlus 6 gets exposed to sunlight in this state, it has been found to flicker between two brightness levels, as per AndroidPolice. This flickering does not appear to affect the phone’s functioning, but the problem was not resolved, despite the OxygenOS 5.1.8 and 5.1.9 updates. According to the company’s blogpost, the update for the issue is “to be released very soon”.

OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. Based on OxygenOS 5.1 over and above Android 8.1 Oreo, it runs the Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. OnePlus 6 comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM and three internal storage variants: 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. This phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery.

OnePlus 6 sports a dual-rear camera setup, consisting of a primary 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor of f/1.7 aperture, and a secondary 20MP Sony IM376K sensor with f/1.7 aperture. On the front, it features a 16MP camera. The OnePlus 6 starts in India from Rs 34,999, while the 8GB RAM/256GB variant is worth Rs 39,999, and the 8GB RAM/256GB variant is priced at Rs 44,999.

