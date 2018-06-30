OnePlus 6 Dark Red launch on July 2, company shares teaser

OnePlus is gearing up to launch Dark Red colour variant of its flagship OnePlus 6 on July 2. OnePlus is gearing up to launch Dark Red colour variant of its flagship OnePlus 6 on July 2.

OnePlus is gearing up to launch Dark Red colour variant of its flagship OnePlus 6 on July 2. The Chinese has put out a 15-second teaser video on its official Twitter page hinting at official debut of the new colour variant. “Now initiating: C61422. Do you wish to continue?” reads OnePlus’ tweet. For those unaware, C61422 is RGB code for Dark Red. The tweet also has link to OnePlus 6 product page on the company’s site. Separately, OnePlus 6 Red colour model has been leaked in live images by tipster Slashleaks.

OnePlus 6 Red is likely to come with the same specifications as the original OnePlus 6, except for a different colour of course. The images reveal a glossy red back cover design with white coloured OnePlus logo. The phone could come with in 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant, though we will have to wait for official details to know more. To recall, OnePlus had launched Lava Red colour option for last year’s OnePlus 5T and it was priced the same as the original model. We can expect the same for OnePlus 6 Red edition as well.

Also Read: OnePlus 6 review: A no-nonsense flagship

OnePlus 6 was made official in May and the smartphone is Amazon exclusive in India. It is available in Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White colour variants. OnePlus 6 price in India starts at Rs 34,999 for the base variant which has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 8GB RAM with 128GB storage costs Rs 39,999. The Silk White Limited Edition only comes in the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. OnePlus 6 Midnight Black edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 43,999.

As for the specifications, OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and runs on Google Android 8.1 Oreo with OnePlus’s OxygenOS 5.1 skin on top. The phone is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. OnePlus 6 features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and a 20 MP Sony IM376K sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, there’s a 16MP selfie snapper with a f/2.0 aperture.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd