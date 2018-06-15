OnePlus 6 crosses 1 million sales globally in 22 days, claims company

OnePlus 6 is Amazon exclusive in the country, and the price in India starts at Rs 34,999. OnePlus 6 is Amazon exclusive in the country, and the price in India starts at Rs 34,999.

OnePlus 6 has crossed one million sales globally within 22 days of launch, the company said in a press statement. The smartphone is now the fastest selling smartphone for the company. OnePlus 6 was unveiled globally on May 16 at an event n London. India launch took place a day after, which is May 17. OnePlus 6 is Amazon exclusive in the country, and the price starts at Rs 34,999.

OnePlus has also announced a ‘Community Celebration Season’ from June 15 to June 26 during which it will offer deals on OnePlus 6. Citibank credit and debit card users can avail Rs 2000 cashback. No-cost EMI offer is available for most banks for three months. In addition, OnePlus customers can receive extra Rs 1,500 off on exchange. Those who exchange any other device can avail Rs 1,000 off.

Users can receive an extended warranty of three months under the OnePlus referral program on Amazon. People who purchase OnePlus 6 via offline or online channels will be eligible fo a lucky draw and two lucky customers stand a chance to win a OnePlus 6 unit everyday. Other offers include free upgrades of software flashing and diagnosis even on ‘Out of Warranty’ cases and a 10 per cent additional discount on spare parts.

Also Read: OnePlus 6 review: A no-nonsense flagship

According to the company, OnePlus 5T was their fastest selling smartphone until now. The company claims to have sold a million units of each OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T within three months of their launch. “As always, our community has surpassed our expectations and we have them to thank for the overwhelming success of the OnePlus 6. We are touched by the trust that 1 million people have placed in us and are grateful for the loyalty they have displayed,” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus.

Also Read: OnePlus 6 Silk White Limited Edition now available in India: Price, specifications

OnePlus 6 first flash sale in India was held on May 22 on Amazon. The base storage model with 6GB RAm and 64GB storage costs Rs 34,999, while 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 39,999. OnePlus 6 sports a glass back and an iPhone X-like notch above the display. The phone is available in three colour options – Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White colour variants.

OnePlus 6 is available in three colour options – Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White colour variants. OnePlus 6 is available in three colour options – Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White colour variants.

Read: OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones review: Practical tech, with good audio

OnePlus 6 sports 6.28-inch (2,280 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19:9 screen ratio. The phone houses a 16MP Sony IMX 519 primary sensor with OIS, EIS, f/1.7aperture and a 20MP IMX 376K secondary lens with f/1.7aperture. Below a vertically stacked dual-rear cameras sits a dual LED flash. The handset can record Super Slow Motion videos at 240fps in 1080p resolution and 720p at 480 fps. It can shoot videos in both 4K and 1080p resolution at either 30 or 60 fps.

Up front is 16MP Sony IMX 371 sensor with EIS and f/2.0 aperture size. Both the front as well as rear cameras can capture photos in Portrait Mode. Powering the OnePlus 6 is Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor clocked at 2.8GHz and bundled with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. The device packs a 3,300mAh battery under the hood with support for OnePlus’ Dash Charge technology. The dual-SIM OnePlus 6 runs Oxygen OS on top of Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd