OnePlus starts rolling out Android 9.0 Pie for flagship OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 first got the Android Pie on September 3 via the company's Open Beta Program.

OnePlus has announced that the Android 9.0 Pie update is now rolling out to the OnePlus 6. The company is expected to announce its OnePlus 6T in October, even as it has upgraded the earlier 2018 flagship to the latest version of Android. OnePlus was part of the original Android P beta when it was first announced by Google in May this year, which also explains why the final OS build is rolling out so quickly.

OnePlus 6 first got the Android Pie on September 3 via the company’s Open Beta Program. OnePlus says the Android 9 update has been tested by their community of users and optimised for them, though it did not confirm how many users have been part of the beta program. OnePlus says it will soon bring Android P to the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones as well.

OnePlus 6’s Android Pie update will add Android P gesture navigation, expanded accent colour customizations, and more feature for the phone. Features like Adaptive Battery technology, which learns a customer’s usage pattern for the phone to optimise battery life will also be part of the Android Pie update.

The changelog for OnePlus 6 Android Pie includes the following new features: A brand new user interface for Android P, coupled with Android P gesture navigation and other features and system improvements. It also brings the improved Do Not Disturb mode with adjustable settings. In Android Pie, DND now blocks all visual notifications as well to ensure no distraction for the user. There’s a new gaming mode 3.0 as well with text notification mode and notification for third-party calls.

OnePlus has not confirmed when the digital well-being feature will be rolled out for the device. Google has itself said that the feature will come to Pixel phones later this year.

