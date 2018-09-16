OnePlus 6 gets Android 9.0 Pie-based OxygenOS Open Beta3 with new Google Assistant shortcut

OnePlus has now begun to roll out Android Pie Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus 6. OnePlus has now begun to roll out Android Pie Open Beta 3 for the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has begun the roll out of Android 9.0 Pie based on Open Beta 3 for OnePlus 6. The third open beta update brings with it a ton of new features and bug fixes.

Besides the regular fixes and improvements, the latest build allows users to turn on the Google Assistant – or any other third-party voice-based Assistant by simply holding the power button for 0.5 seconds. In this mode, users with Android P Beta 3 should note that the phone might have a delayed shutdown, if the Google Assistant pop-up is initiated. The quick key will also allow users to make use of third-party assistants through this feature, though the configuration details of the same will only be known once Android P stable ROM rolls out.

The other big update is OnePlus Switch v2.1.0. This feature, as per the change log, allows application data transfer through manual connections, besides home screen layouts and other device-specific settings. It appears to be a work in progress, as this feature is not compatible with applications like Google Pay at the moment.

One can also find Google Pixel-like gestures that work with custom launchers, and boosted unlock speeds. This update also brings the September Android security patch to OnePlus 6. Plus, the update also adds stability to Face Unlock and the fingerprint scanner and even fixes issues with ambient display.

