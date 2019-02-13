Toggle Menu Sections
OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS update with Google Duo integration

OnePlus has started to roll out "incremental" OTA updates for OxygenOS on OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T that also carries deep integration for Google Duo.

OnePlus has announced to roll out OTA updates for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. (Image source: OnePlus)

OnePlus has started to roll out OTA (over the air) updates for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T. The brand calls these updates incremental because they first reach a limited number of OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T owners following which a broader rollout begins over the next few days.

OnePlus 6T owners will receive OxygenOS 9.0.12 whereas OnePlus 6 users will receive OxygenOS 9.0.4, as OnePlus states on its forum.

The update includes general bug fixes and system improvements along with January Android security patch for both devices. The update also carries optimisation for display on OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Google Duo integration

The updates also bring deep integration with Google Duo on both OnePlus devices. It means that native video calling on OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T will be handled by Google Duo and users will not have to rely on third-party applications like Skype, WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. Video calls with Google Duo will also be there in users’ recent calls logs.

OnePlus launched OnePlus 6 in India in May last year. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, OnePlus 6 has a 6.28-inch FHD+ Full Optic AMOLED display with 1080 x 2280 resolution, 19:9 aspect ratio and an 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

OnePlus 6 sports a dual camera setup of 16MP + 20MP at the back and another 16MP sensor at the front. The device hosts a 3300 mAh battery and comes in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants.

OnePlus 6T was launched in October 2018. It has all the features of OnePlus 6 but it sports a water drop style notch at the front and has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

