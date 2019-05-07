OnePlus 6/6T users want an OxygenOS feature removed for privacy reasons

OnePlus has recently rolled out the OxygenOS Open Beta 17 for OnePlus 6 and Open Beta 9 for the OnePlus 6T. Both the phones received some new features, one of which being the intelligent cleanup feature in the phones’ File Manager. Some OnePlus users have a problem with the said feature as it is sending data to a Tencent server located in Singapore.

Advertising

A OnePlus user has filed a petition on a OnePlus forum post urging the company to remove the feature from OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T phones. Notably, the intelligent cleanup feature is only available in India for now.

According to the post, the policy of the File Manager states all the data is being sent to a Tencent server located in Singapore which is protected by GDPR, but the user who posted the petition quotes a Bloomberg report reminding that Tencent isn’t exactly stringent when it comes to protecting user data.

The post goes on to highlight that the feature uses a local version of permissions instead of Android permission controls. It also says that the feature in itself is not a good idea.

Advertising

Also read | OxygenOS beta now open for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T

Intelligent cleanup allows a user to clean all large files and less frequently used apps at once, which the post says can end up in deletion of important apps and files by someone with less knowledge.

The user lists a total of nine reasons as to why the feature needs to be removed from the OxygenOS. According to the post, Android already has a storage manager and Google provides cleanup app Files Go, so the OxygenOS feature most likely act as bloatware and thus not needed.