OnePlus 6, 6T users facing audio issues while using third party apps: Report

A number of OnePlus 6 and 6T users have been facing audio issues on their devices since mid-2018, when they originally launched the OnePlus 6 globally. The issue was first spotted by Android Police.

OnePlus 6 and 6T users have taken to the company’s official forums and Reddit to complain about this issue. They state that while using the device they are facing distorted, low-quality and tinny audio using a number of third-party apps. Some OnePlus 5T users have claimed that they are facing similar issues on their smartphones.

Most of the users have stated that they are facing these issues while using apps like Snapchat, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp mostly during audio and video calls. However, some apps like Instagram are working perfectly fine.

A user has stated that this issue might be arising due to the stated apps using the secondary microphone, which is meant to be the noise cancelling microphone, as the primary one. If that is the case, OnePlus will be able to fix it via an OTA software update.

In related news, OnePlus recently suspended the rollout of its latest OxygenOS Open Beta for OnePlus 5 and 5T, due to a number of users complaining that it had bricked their devices. The company admitted that there was an issue with the update, which was causing the devices to get bricked in a forum post.

The company stated to fix any of these soft bricked devices, affected OnePlus 5 and 5T users can manually download and install the stable or beta ROMs from their official website. They can also take their devices to a OnePlus authorised service centre to get it fixed.