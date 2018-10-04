OnePlus 6 64GB to be available for Rs 29,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival

OnePlus 6 is currently available on Amazon India starting at Rs 34,999, and will be made available for Rs 29,999 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.

OnePlus 6 64GB variant will be available at a Rs 5,000 discount during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale starting October 10. The OnePlus 6 64GB variant will be made available at an effective price tag of Rs 29,999, down from Rs 34,999.

OnePlus 6 is currently available on Amazon India, OnePlus online store and OnePlus affiliate stores. The device comes in three internal storage options – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB priced at Rs 34,999, Rs 39,999 and Rs 43,999, respectively.

Speaking of its specifications, OnePlus 6 sports a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor paired with the Adreno 630 GPU. The device comes with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own OxygenOS 5.1 skin on top and is backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.

Also Read: OnePlus CEO Pete Lau sheds light on 6T’s ‘screen unlock’ optical fingerprint sensor

OnePlus 6 sports a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a primary 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 and a secondary 20MP Sony IM376K sensor with an aperture of f/1.7. On the front, it features a 16MP with a f/2.0 aperture camera for taking selfies.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd