OnePlus 5G smartphone spotted in company’s internal meet

OnePlus’ upcoming 5G phone appears to have been spotted, as per an image from tipster Ishan Agarwal. The image shared online is that of a OnePlus company presentation, with its CEO Pete Lau in attendance, that showcases an upcoming smartphone.

The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to launch its first 5G phone early in 2019. As per the Twitter image shared by Agarwal, one can spot a presentation slide in the background, that shows the phone’s front and back.

As the entire front does not appear in sight, one cannot speculate on any screen-based specifications. Like product images of previous OnePlus devices, though, the ‘Never Settle’ tag can be seen on the display.

From the phone’s back, a circular dial can be spotted at the top, which resembles the rear camera stacking previously seen on Motorola X4 and the like.

While the details are difficult to capture given the grainy image, it seems that OnePlus’ 5G phone could feature a unique rear camera setup, with the sensors and camera lenses completely out of focus.

EXCLUSIVE! Here’s your first look at an upcoming OnePlus Device I don’t know much about. This image shows the device in prototype/designing stage and it is not final but this is probably how the device may end up looking. That’s Pete (CEO of OP) in the img and the device itself. pic.twitter.com/Yau9EsgSDy — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) December 19, 2018

The image also shows live models of this OnePlus phone, one of which is seen in the hands of Lau. The live models of the phone suggest that the upcoming OnePlus device could be launched in Red and White/Grey colour variants.

Agarwal speculates that the device appears to be in the design stage, and OnePlus might modify the phone before offering more insights into its specifications. The phone is not being considered the OnePlus 7, as the Shenzhen-based company had confirmed plans to launch a 5G smartphone before it unveils next flagship.

OnePlus has already said its 5G phone will launch in UK in partnership with the telecom operator EE by May 2019. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with a 5G-ready modem.