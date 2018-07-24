OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T to get OnePlus 6-like selfie portrait mode

OnePlus has announced its plans to bring the front-facing portrait mode to OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. OnePlus has announced its plans to bring the front-facing portrait mode to OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus has announced its plans to bring the front-facing portrait mode to OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. OnePlus confirmed its plan to bring selfie portrait mode to these two devices at the Open Ears forum held in India last week. Alongside the selfie portrait feature, OnePlus is also committed to bringing a few other features to its devices like OnePlus Switch which will add support for enhanced data backup and desktop backup, continued correction on the oil painting effect, shelf dark theme and much more. The company did not provide any delivery deadlines for these improvements.

If you recall, OnePlus 5 was the first smartphone from the company to add the portrait mode and with the later generation of smartphones, the company with the OnePlus 5T and the 6 refined the feature. The OnePlus 6 along with the ability to capture portrait shots from the rear camera also came with the ability to capture selfie portraits. Even though the OnePlus 6 does not feature dual cameras in the front, the device uses software-based image processing to enable the selfie portrait mode. Due to the feature being based on software algorithms and not on some dedicated hardware, OnePlus would easily be able to port the feature to its older models.

In other news, OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 5.0.4 to its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones globally. According to the company, this new update will fix the camera zoom bug in Snapchat along with the random crashes of WhatsApp. Additionally, the update will come with Google’s latest July 2018 Android security patch and also improve the camera apps capability.

