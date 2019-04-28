OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T receive OxygenOS 9.0.5 update with April 2019 security patch

OnePlus has started the rollout of Oxygen OS 9.0.5 for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. The update brings Android security patch to April 2019 along with “improved stability for the phone app”.

The update does not add any new feature, but it fixes a few bugs in the software. The Oxygen OS 9.0.5 update fixes the issue with parallel apps and gaming mode. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users will be receiving the update over the air (OTA) which will fix the issue with parallel apps showing primary account and downloading issue with parallel WhatsApp. The gaming mode couldn’t receive third-party apps video call, which has now been fixed.

OnePlus mentions that the OTA update is incremental in nature. It will reach a small section of the users at first, which will be followed by a broader rollout in the coming days.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones were launched in 2017 and these are almost two years old. The company has launched OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T since then and it is gearing up to announce its new lineup of OnePlus 7 smartphones on May 14 this year. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed to unveil two phones– OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked images suggest a dual curved edge display with no notch, a pop-up selfie camera and a triple rear camera setup. The OnePlus 7 is expected to have slightly stripped down specifications and a different design. Both the phones will be powered by Snapdragon 855 processor.