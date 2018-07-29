OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS 5.1.4 update: Here’s what is new

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have started to receive the OxygenOS 5.1.4 update. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have started to receive the OxygenOS 5.1.4 update.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T have started to receive the OxygenOS 5.1.4 update. The upgrade brings the ‘Sleep Standby optimisation’ mode, that helps optimise the phone’s battery life. In addition, OnePlus 5/5T users will also receive the July Android security patch through this update, that brings camera modifications and an improved gallery view. The company has said that the OxygenOS 5.1.4 update will be an ‘incremental rollout’, meaning that it will be rolled out slowly, with an initial target of select devices.

Through OxygenOS 5.1.4, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T owners will receive better battery performance, via the Sleep Standby optimisation’ mode. This will help these OnePlus phones decide the duration of standby time based on a user’s sleep patterns. When the smartphone detects the time at which a user goes inactive, it reduces the battery consumption on standby mode, which will offer more juice, and extend battery life. OnePlus owners can access this option through Settings>Battery>Battery Optimisation, and then select Advanced Optimisation by tapping on the three dots that appear on the top right corner of the screen.

Also, with the July Android security patch, OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T owners will receive greater photo clarity when viewed through the default Camera app. In addition, the phone’s Gallery will also get regular bug fixes. The other modification has been to messages, wherein users will be able to use group messaging from the phone’s default Messaging app. Since OxygenOS 5.1.4 is not an over-the-air (OTA) upgrade, users will need to manually check for it through Settings>Updates>Check for Updates.

