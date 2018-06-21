OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T getting Oxygen OS 5.1.3 update: Here are the details

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users are recommended to stick with WiFi when downloading the new OxygenOS 5.1.3 update. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users are recommended to stick with WiFi when downloading the new OxygenOS 5.1.3 update.

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T have started getting Oxygen OS 5.1.3 update. The over-the-air (OTA) update brings with it security as well as Bluetooth fixes. Do note that the OTA is incremental and will reach a small percentage of users, followed by a wider rollout. In order to check for the update manually, users can go to Settings>System Updates and tap to check for an update.

The OxygenOS 5.1.3 update is about 58MB in size. OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users are recommended to stick with WiFi when downloading the new update. The new OxygenOS 5.1.3 update brings some general improvements as well. It brings with it an updated bootloader system for system security enhancement. The update fixes stability issue with Bluetooth connection for cars and includes general bug fixes and improvements.

OxygenOS 5.1.3 follows OxygenOS 5.1.2 update, which was rolled out for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T at late last month. The full ROM update is more than 1.6GB and brings some major changes. These include Android security patch for May 2018, fix for the auto-rotation stability issue as well issues with connecting to Wi-Fi. It adds a map of photos by location in Gallery as well as a“Recently Deleted” collection as well.

Also read: OnePlus 6 review: A no-nonsense flagship

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T are no longer available for sale on Amazon India, though refurbished versions of the phones can be bought on the site. OnePlus 6, which is the company’s latest flagship, can be bought at a starting price of Rs 34,999 for the based model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. OnePlus 6 price in India goes up all the way to Rs 39,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB version. The OnePlus 6 Avengers Limited Edition is priced at Rs 44,999 and comes only in 8GB RAM + 256GB variant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd