OxygenOS beta now open for OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 and 6T

OnePlus had earlier rolled out open beta 27 ROM for OnePlus 5 and 25 ROM for OnePlus 5T, and now it has rolled out the 13th version of open beta build for the OnePlus 6 and fifth version for the latest of the lot, OnePlus 6T. The updates do not bring any significant change to the device but add minor improvements to the devices.

The OxygenOS open beta channels aren’t the stable updates but, like any other beta program, are designed to let users experience the latest features and give feedback on them.

To start with open beta 27 and 25 for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, the updates include gaming mode enhancement for both of these devices. The changelog doesn’t specify the nature of these enhancements. The updates also add weather information in the world clock application.

The OxygenOS open beta 13 and 5 for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T include general bug fixes and improvements along with improved stability for video calling. The update also fixes the lag experienced by some users when setting an alarm clock.

Those users who have enrolled for OxygenOS Open Beta program of OnePlus will be getting the new update via OTA (over-the-air) within a few days. To recall, at the MWC 2019, OnePlus showcased its first 5G smartphone prototype. The new device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with a Qualcomm X50 model for 5G connectivity.

Additionally, OnePlus has already revealed that its next flagship device, dubbed OnePlus 7, will not support 5G. OnePlus is likely to launch a separate 5G-enabled smartphone. A few reports also suggest that the OnePlus 7 will not support wireless charging feature.