OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get support for Project Treble with new Open beta update

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, the flagship phones from 2017 will get support for Google’s Project Treble with the new Open beta. OnePlus has announced the OxygenOS Open Beta 13 and Open Beta 11 for the OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively, which brings new features including the Project Treble compatibility.

Project Treble was announced at Google I/O 2017 and is supposed to help manufacturers push Android updates quickly to their phones. The compatibility with Project Treble is also what ensured that more phones were part of the Android P beta when it was announced at Google I/O this year in May. Phones from Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Essential, Sony and HMD Global’s Nokia were all on the list. OnePlus 6 already has an Android P beta live.

Coming to the OnePlus 5, 5T the compatibility comes with the new beta update. Users who have registered for the same on their phones should find the new Open beta 13 and 11 in the settings of their respective devices. This will not be part of the stable build for now. Other changes that the OnePlus 5, 5T beta brings are as listed below.

A new user interface, supported accent colour customization with the option to customise any colour with the colour wheel. Users can to go Settings > Display > Customization for the same. It also brings changes to the launcher with improved search tags in the app drawer, addition of a ‘New Installs’ category in the app drawer as well. There’s also an improved app list of hidden space, toolbox.

OnePlus’ new update includes optimised logic for the contacts page in the Phone app and a new user experience in the Weather app with all forecasts bring integrated under a single interface. OnePlus says that users who were not running the earlier Open Beta 12 for OnePlus 5 and Open Beta 10 for OnePlus 5T, will need to flash the builds before updating. Otherwise users should clear all data and cache from recovery before flashing the latest build.

OnePlus has already confirmed two years of Android updates for its smartphones, which means OnePlus 5, 5T will get upgraded to Android P. There will be an additional year of Android security updates for the two phones as well, though this does not mean they will Android Q when that launches in 2019.

