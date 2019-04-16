OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get OxygenOS Open beta 30 and 28 respectively

OnePlus has rolled out new versions of OxygenOS Open beta for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones. For users who are already running the latest Open Beta, the OxygenOS Open Beta 30 for OnePlus 5 and Open Beta 28 for OnePlus 5T will be rolled out as over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The latest Open Beta builds for OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T include several changes along with an updated Android security patch for April. The network speed display has been improved and support for shortcuts to access corresponding interfaces in Quick Settings has also been included.

More changes in the system settings include quick reply in landscape as well as support for quick reply in the notification bar. For the launcher, OnePlus has added a tutorial in shelf as well as parking location feature. There is also an improved page indicator to mirror Icon pack.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T users should note that Open Beta builds are not always as stable as the official OTAs. One can report bugs in the build on the company’s feedback forum or via the Facebook tool, which has been integrated into its Community app.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T smartphones are almost two years old and were launched in 2017. Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to announce its new lineup of OnePlus 7 smartphones in May this year. The Chinese smartphone maker is expected to unveil three phones this year – OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, and OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

OnePlus 7 Pro leaked images suggest a dual curved edge display with no notch and a pop-up selfie camera. The OnePlus 7 will have slightly stripped down specifications. Both the phones will have a triple rear camera system and run Snapdragon 855 processor.