OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Android 9 Pie with OxygenOS 9.0.0 OTA update

OnePlus 5 and 5T will start getting the official Android 9 Pie OTA update with OxygenOS 9.0.0. The company confirmed the same in its OnePlus forum, which has listed out the new features of the Android Pie update. OnePlus had rolled out the Android Pie beta to the OnePlus 5, 5T earlier this month.

In the official blog post, OnePlus said that the new Android Pie update is an incremental one, which means not all users will see the Android Pie build just yet. The OxygenOS 9.0.0 is an OTA update (Over-the-Air) and will only reach a small percentage of users early on. The broader roll out for the Android Pie update will begin in a few days.

The changelog with the Android Pie update includes the following new features:

1) There is a brand new user interface for Android Pie. However, the new navigation gestures from Android 9.0 Pie are only on OnePlus 5T, which has the taller screen, without a home button on the front.

2) The new update also brings the Android security patch up to December 2018 for all users.

3) OnePlus has also rolled out the new Gaming mode 3.0 to the OnePlus 5, 5T phones, which will add a new text notification mode, and notification for third party app calls.

4) There are changes in the Do Not Disturb mode as well, which will come with adjustable settings.

5) Finally the Camera app now comes with integrated Google Lens mode. The Google Lens feature allows users to point the camera at an object, business card, etc and the Google Lens feature will recognise it. For instance, with a business card, Google will realise this is a card with someone’s name, phone number, email and ask if you want to add this to your contacts.

OnePlus also says users can still give feedback about any bugs or problems with the new build on the company’s official forums. OnePlus’ latest phones, the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T are already on Android 9.0 Pie.