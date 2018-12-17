OnePlus 5 and 5T get Android Pie in open beta, here are the new features

OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus 5, 5T will now get Android Pie in open beta. This means users who have registered for the beta program can start downloading the new build based on Android 9.0 Pie. OnePlus says this beta will bring a full, stable global rollout closer for both devices.

Advertising

According to OnePlus nearly 92% of OnePlus 6 OxygenOS users have already taken advantage of the Android 9.0 Pie update, which the company rolled out two months back. With the new open beta, OnePlus will introduce several changes to its older OnePlus 5, 5T smartphones.

The improvements include a new user interface for Android Pie with new navigation gestures. However, this is limited only to the OnePlus 5T, which had a display without a front button.

The open beta also brings Android Security patch for November 2018, along with optimizations for background app process handling, a new Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings.

Advertising

OnePlus has added a new user interface for the emergency rescue feature, along with an optimized UI for speed dial and calling interface. Users will also be able to assign a specific SIM for a specific contact or group of contacts when using the dual SIM feature.

The latest open beta from OnePlus will also bring the Parallel apps feature to other third-party apps like Telegram, Discord, IMO, Uber, Ola.

In the weather app, users will able to switch dynamically to their current location. The display will show more suggestions when the search function is used. The update also fixes an an issue that prevented the app from refreshing when the location is changed, and another problem where some users were unable to find certain locations.

OnePlus users should keep in mind this is a beta version of the Android Pie build for both OnePlus 5 and 5T and it will have some issues. They can submit bug reports to OnePlus regarding this. Those who had already flashed an Open Beta, will receive this new build as an OTA.