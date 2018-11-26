OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T’s Android 9.0 Pie OxygenOS open beta to roll out soon

OnePlus recently begun rolling out HydrogenOS 9.0 beta build based on Android 9.0 Pie for the OnePlus 5 and 5T in China. The company has now reportedly indicated that Open Beta for global OnePlus 5 and 5T variants is “almost out,” and this will be based on Android 9.0 Pie.

According to a report from BGR, OnePlus in its forum mentioned that Android Pie for OnePlus 5 and 5T is almost out for Open Beta.

“Some of you may have noticed that it has been 3 weeks since the last Open Beta build for OnePlus 5/5T. We’d like to shed some light that Pie for 5/5T is almost out for Open Beta. Patience and love are all we need at this stage, as we don’t have to keep staring at the oven when it’s on,” OnePlus cited in its forum as per the report.

OnePlus 5 and 5T Android Pie based HydrogenOS 9.0 beta update brought a refreshed UI, new Android P shutdown interface icon, new background control solution, SMS verification code to open the display, revamped call UI interface and weather app, dual card mode to set the default card for a single contact or group and full-screen gestures for the OnePlus 5T.

OnePlus is expected to add similar features and improvements on OxygenOS 9.0 beta build for the phones. According to the report, the Chinese handset maker might release the stable Android Pie based OxygenOS update for its previous flagship models by the end of this year.

OnePlus recently pushed out OxygenOS 9.0.6 update for its latest flagship phone, OnePlus 6T. The update which is rolled out over-the-air (OTA) brings security updates and bug fixes. The company in its forum confirmed an update to the OnePlus 6T’s Screen Unlock feature and optimisation to the phone’s power consumption as well. OnePlus 6T was launched in India for a price starting at Rs 37,999.