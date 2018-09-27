OnePlus 5, 5T gets OxygenOS Open Beta 19 and 17 updates with September Android security patch

OnePlus 5, 5T gets OxygenOS Open Beta updates with September security patch

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T has received OxygenOS Open Beta 19 and 17 updates respectively. The latest open beta builds for the older OnePlus flagship models bring September Android security patch as well. The update for both the devices also includes optimisation for the OnePlus Weather app.

OnePlus announcing the latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5 and 5T in its official forum cited the changes and features the latest build will bring for both the devices. The company has added improvements to its OnePlus Switch app bringing manual connection method. The app basically enables transferring data from an old device to a new OnePlus device. The manual connection method is added so that users can connect with QR code on the old device. The update also includes support for backing up and restoring app data for the home screen, lock screen and APP layout. OnePlus in its forum mentioned that it has fixed bugs, in addition, to support for more Android-powered models.

Also Read: OnePlus 6T to launch in India on October 17? Invite leaked online

Since this is a beta software, OnePlus noted that it is not as stable as official builds and might come with potential risks. However, the company did mention that users who may find “any bug” can report it to them via the “bug report forums.” For this, OnePlus has integrated Feedback tool into Community app so that users can report bugs and share Logs directly to their bug hunters with the Community app. Further, users can use the Community app to record app logs in the background. Notably, OnePlus just a few days ago rolled out OxygenOS 9.0 based Android Pie for OnePlus 6. The Chinese smartphone brand is gearing up to unveil its second flagship for the year, OnePlus 6T which is expected to debut in October.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd