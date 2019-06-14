OnePlus 5, 5T, 6, 6T get Digital Wellbeing and Fnatic Mode with new Oxygen OS beta update

OnePlus has started rolling out new OxygenOS Open Beta update for a number of its older generation smartphones. This update brings to users a number of new features and the June security patch for Android.

A number of users are reporting that they have started receiving the latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for the OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T. Two major features that this update includes Digital Wellbeing and Fnatic Mode.

Changelog for all the updates is same, however, the updated version differs. Oxygen OS Open Beta 32 update for the OnePlus 5T, Oxygen OS Open Beta 34 update for the OnePlus 5, Oxygen OS Open Beta 20 update for the OnePlus 6 and Oxygen OS Open Beta 12 update.

Digital Wellbeing is a new feature with which Google aims to help users keep a check on their phone usage, while at the same time giving them the tools to impose certain restrictions to reduce their usage time.

OnePlus introduced the Fnatic Mode alongside the OnePlus 7 Pro. With this new gaming mode, the company aims to optimise system resources and curbs background operations to divert more power to games and provide a better gaming experience. During this time it will also block all the notifications to keep the distractions away.

These updates seem to be rolling out to users in phases, as some users are still stating on the company’s forums that they are yet to receive the update.