OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T get OxygenOS 5.0.4 update with July 2018 Android security patch

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 5.0.4 update with the July 2018 Android security patch to its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones. The update along with the July security patch brings a number of bug fixes and improvements to better the user experience. OnePlus announced the initiation of the OxygenOS 5.0.4 roll-out to the OnePlus 3 and 3T via their official forum.

According to the details given by the company on their official forum, the OxygenOS 5.0.4 update adds the latest security patch to the devices, improves the image quality for the front camera, fixes the manual ISO setting issue for third-party camera apps, fixes the parallel WhatsApp crash issue, and the front camera zoom-in issue for Snapchat.

The company in the forum post wrote, the OxygenOS 5.0.4 is gradually being rolled out to all OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphone users via OTA (over-the-air) to ensure there are no critical bugs in the software. Additionally, the company has warned its users not to download the update using a VPN as it might not function due to the roll-out being random and not region based.

In other news, OnePlus earlier announced that both the OnePlus 3 and 3T will get two years of major software updates along with an additional update of security updates. The company has already pushed out the last open beta for the products and will soon push out the last major update any of these devices will see. After then they will receive regular security updates till November 2019.

