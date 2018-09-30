OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T get OxygenOS 5.0.6 update with September Android Security patch

OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 5.0.6 update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 5.0.6 update for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. In a blog post announcing the change log, the company has also mentioned rolling out the September Android security patch, alongside the latest bug fixes. The update will be rolled out over the air (OTA), but will be made available to all users in phases.

OnePlus 3/3T users should note that the phone has received performance improvements with the update, as well as general fixes. Recently, these phones had been updated for issues with the selfie camera, as well as the camera’s ISO setting in third-party camera apps. Additional checks included the zoom-in bug that affected Snapchat, as well as the WhatsApp crash issue. Users considering running the update should remember to wipe their device, before considering the new changelog. Owners of the OnePlus 3/3T can check for the update through Settings > System Updates > Check for Updates.

Featuring a 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED display, OnePlus 3T runs the Snapdragon 821 processor, and is backed by a 3400mAh battery. The phone offers 6GB RAM, with storage options of 64GB/128GB internal memory. This OnePlus device sports a 16MP rear camera that sports both optical image stabilisation (OIS) and elliptical image stabilisation (EIS). It also has a 16MP front camera.

Earlier in the month, OnePlus had confirmed the list of devices that would be eligible for Android Pie updates. Among those, OnePlus 6 has already started receiving a stable ROM of the OS, while the upcoming OnePlus 6T can be expected to run Android 9.0 out of the box. Android Pie updates have also been slated for OnePlus 3/3T, though users should consider waiting till later in the year for a stable update.

