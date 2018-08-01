OnePlus 3 and 3T will get Android P update, confirms company

OnePlus in its forum announced that its two-year-old flagship models OnePlus 3 and 3T will get Android P update (Image Source: OnePlus forum) OnePlus in its forum announced that its two-year-old flagship models OnePlus 3 and 3T will get Android P update (Image Source: OnePlus forum)

OnePlus has announced that its two-year-old flagship models OnePlus 3 and 3T will get Android P update. The Chinese OEM in its official forum mentioned that they have been listening to user feedback and decided to “focus” on the Android P project instead of upgrading the devices to Android 8.1 Oreo. This is a surprise u-turn from the earlier indication that OnePlus 3 series would not get upgraded to Android P.

“Including our camera improvements and the latest Android security patch, the OxygenOS 5.0.4 update for OnePlus 3 and 3T was released worldwide last week. Since it was launched, we’ve been listening to questions asking about our next major update for the OnePlus 3 and 3T. After internal discussions and evaluation, we have decided to focus our development resources on the Android P project instead of upgrading the device to Android 8.1, so that we can offer more exciting features and improvements for our OnePlus 3 and 3T users,” OnePlus cited in its forum.

OnePlus further mentioned that it has been “working closely” alongside Google on the Android P beta program. The company has not mentioned a specific time frame as to when the update will go live on the OnePlus 3 and 3T. OnePlus in its forum mentioned that the Android P update will be rolled out on the OnePlus 6, OnePlus 5 and 5T, and OnePlus 3 and 3T “in this order.”

To recap, OnePlus earlier this month released the final OxygenOS open beta for the OnePlus 3 and 3T. The OxygenOS open beta said to bring improved search tags in App drawer, a “New Installs” category in the app drawer, improved app list for hidden space and toolbox, optimised switching between front and rear camera etc.

