OnePlus 3 gets Android 8.0 Oreo closed beta: Report

OnePlus has started rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo update for OnePlus 3 smartphone via the closed beta group. According to a report in Android Police, the update is currently buggy as the smartphone’s build isn’t ready for the latest Android version yet. The NFC is non-functional, and there are issues with WiFi, hotspot, and Bluetooth.

It is a bit surprising that OnePlus 3 has received Android Oreo closed beta before OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5, which are newer devices from the Chinese company. OnePlus 3T, OnePlus 5 along with OnePlus 3 are expected to get stable build of Android version by mid-September. Public beta might roll out by the end of September. Following the rollout, OnePlus could be the first smartphone player to offer Oreo update for its devices.

Google started rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo to Pixel, Pixel XL users across the world earlier this month. Apart from Pixel smartphone users, those who have Google Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, or Pixel C tablet can get this new OS on their phones. Some of the features that Android Oreo brings with it include an improved battery performance, picture-in-picture option for several apps, and improved notifications channel.

Previously, OnePlus’ CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to inform users that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones will receive Android O update within this year. “OP3/3T will receive Android O within this year,” OnePlus confirmed during a Reddit AMA. The announcement by Lau was followed by a blog post by OnePlus’ Head of Product Oliver Z, who revealed that OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T smartphones won’t receive any Android version update after Android O.

