OnePlus 3, 3T to get Android 9.0 Pie soon, confirms company

If you use OnePlus 3 or OnePlus 3T, then OnePlus has some good news for you. The smartphone maker is likely to roll out Android 9 pie update for these two phones soon.

Advertising

On Friday, in an official post on OnePlus forum, Manu J, the company’s Global Product Operations Manager had announced a closed beta program for these two smartphones, which allows the registered users to access the upcoming Android Pie update in advance. The registrations were done till 2 pm GMT (7:30 pm IST) on March 23 on SurveyMonkey.

“We have been hard at work baking that sweet pie, to ensure it tastes delicious we’d like to invite some of you to taste it first and make sure it’s ready to serve it to the rest of the community. Being part of Closed Beta testing will require flashing builds very often and sometimes a clean flash is needed, which might cause data loss. Fancy being a tester? Please apply HERE. Applications open till 2pm GMT 23/3/2019,” the blog post read.

The closed beta program basically means that a user needs to sign up to access the beta software. The conclusion from all of this is Android Pie update will finally roll out to OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. Initially, it will be available as a beta version before a stable version is rolled out to all the users.

Advertising

To recall, the OnePlus 3 and the 3T were both launched back in 2016 running Google’s Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. Both the devices have since been receiving regular security and version updates.

Also read: OnePlus testing Android Pie based HydrogenOS for OnePlus 3 and 3T in China

In July last year, OnePlus had announced that it will skip Android 8.1 Oreo update on OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T and will update them to Android Pie directly by the end of the year. However, it missed the deadline. The company’s CEO Pete Lau had said that the updates were delayed as developers needed more time to work on the Android Pie update for these phones.