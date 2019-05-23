OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T gets stable Android 9 Pie update with OxygenOS 9.0.2

OnePlus has announced the rollout of Android 9 Pie update to its OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices. In the OxygenOS 9.0.2 update, the company not just updates the Android version but also brings the April 2019 security patches to the OnePlus 3 and 3T devices.

The update is incremental in nature. That means it will be initially available to a limited number of users chosen randomly across the globe. The broader rollout will take place in a few days or weeks after OnePlus ensures there are no critical bugs.

The OxygenOS 9.0.2 update brings new user interface for the Android Pie to the OnePlus 3/3T along with a new Do Not Disturb mode where users can now customise the time range for the mode. It also adds a new gaming mode 3.0 to the two phones, which supports displaying text content of the heads up notifications and adds notification for third-party calls.

The Android 9 Pie update to the OnePlus 3/3T brings Google Duo integration in the phone dialer and Goolge Lens support in the native camera app. The changelog for the OxygenOS 9.0.2 also mentions general bug fixes and improvements to the OS.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 3 back in June 2016, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. It came with 6 GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, 3,000mAh battery and a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with 1920×1080 pixels resolution. The rear camera on the device is a 16MP Sony IMX298 sensor and the front camera is an 8MP Sony IMX179 sensor.

The OnePlus 3T was released six months after the OnePlus 3 in November 2016. It came with same camera sensors and display as its predecessor but carried a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and a bigger 3,400mAh battery.