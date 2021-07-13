OnePlus Nord 2 rumour roundup: Everything we know so far

Here's what we know about the design of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. (Image Source: OnePlus)

The OnePlus Nord 2 is set to be OnePlus’s next mid-range smartphone. Succeeding the original Nord, the OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to deliver upper mid-range performance. While the company has not officially shared the look of the device yet, a few new leaked renders from 91Mobiles have revealed a very similar aesthetic to the original Nord, minus the secondary front camera.

The leaked renders reveal slim bezels on all four sides with a single front camera encased in a punch-hole cutout, unlike the original OnePlus Nord which had dual front cameras in a pill-shaped cutout. The renders also show a familiar layout of the buttons with a power button and alert slider on the right and the volume rocker buttons on the left.

The leaks align with previous leaks from Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks) which also show a similar look for the front of the device and a back that looks like it is inspired off the OnePlus 9 series.

And here comes your very first look at the #OnePlusNord2! (stunning 5K renders and 360° video) On behalf of my Friends over @91mobiles -> https://t.co/E7QFLTs8f9 pic.twitter.com/BdxNecaYlh — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) June 28, 2021

OnePlus Nord 2: What to expect

OnePlus earlier shared on Facebook that the OnePlus Nord 2 will come with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and an HDR10+ certification. The device is also set to be the first OnePlus smartphone to not feature a Qualcomm processor as the Nord 2 will feature the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. Other expected specifications include 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 4,500mAh battery.

The OnePlus Nord 2 is set to be officially unveiled on July 22 at 7:30PM IST. The phone will go on sale via Amazon and the e-commerce site has published a dedicated OnePlus Nord 2 page. OnePlus is also launching a new audio product alongside the phone called the OnePlus Buds Pro, which is set to succeed the original OnePlus Buds from last year.