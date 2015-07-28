OnePlus 2 64GB to cost Rs 24,999 in India: Watch first impressions video

The 64GB OnePlus 2 will be available for purchase with an invite in India starting August 11 for Rs 24,999 exclusively on Amazon.

OnePlus 2, the second version of the flagship killer from OnePlus, is now out and will be available in the Indian market from August 11. OnePlus 2 will start at $329 (around Rs 21109) for 16GB and $389 or Rs 24,999 in India for the 64 GB version.

PICTURES: Check out the OnePlus One

OnePlus Two First Look Video: (Click for mobile view)

The 64GB OnePlus 2 will be available for purchase with an invite in India starting August 11 for Rs 24,999 exclusively on Amazon. The 16GB OnePlus 2 with 3GB LPPDR4 RAM will be available later this year.

OnePlus has also promised that it will be hosting pop-up events in 9 cities including New Delhi and Bangalore on July 31 to help users experience the new OnePlus 2. Lucky customers could win an invite or even the OnePlus 2 as well at these pop-up stores.

OnePlus 2 features a 5.5-inch 1080p display with Gorilla Glass. In terms of design, OnePlus 2 is made of aluminum-magnesium alloy frame and jewelry-grade stainless steel. OnePlus 2 also comes with a fingerprint sensor which the company says is faster than Apple’s TouchID. Users can store 5 fingerprints on the OnePlus 2 scanner.

On the camera front, OnePlus 2 has a 13-megapixel camera with 1.3 micron pixels for the image sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Additionally OnePlus 2 has dual LED flash and a slow motion mode as well. The front camera is 5 megapixels.

OnePlus 2 runs OxygenOS, with Android 5.1. OnePlus says Oxygen OS has subtle customizations like on “screen gestures, dark mode, the ability to switch between hardware and capacitive buttons and toggle quick settings.” The OnePlus 2 features an alert slider for quick access to custom notification settings, which can also silence the device with a simple click.

OnePlus 2 smartphones comes with a variety of rear panel options as well.

The battery is 3300mAh which OnePlus says will last all day. This is a Dual-SIM 4G LTE smartphone. OnePlus 2 comes with 4 GB LPDDR4, 64-bit Snapdragon 810 processor and a Type C-USB port. The Type C-USB port supports various new USB standards like USB 3.1, USB power delivery (USB PD), HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA with adapters. OnePlus had earlier said that Qualcomm has fixed the heating issues on Snapdragon 810 SoC for the OnePlus 2 smartphone.

In addition to the OnePlus’ signature Sandstone Black, there are actual wood built Bamboo, Black Apricot, Rosewood and even Kevlar covers as well available with the OnePlus 2.

OnePlus 2 will require invites to buy the device but this time the company is promising a reservation list, more inventory and a “quicker rollout of shareable invites.” The company says that the first couple of OnePlus 2 invites will be given to the earliest supporters, forum members, early OnePlus buyers. OnePlus will also have contests and/or other promotions to help other users get invites.

Additionally there is a reservation list and user have to sign up their email address here to get on the same. If there are any unused invites, then these users who have are on the reservation list, will the chance to buy the OnePlus 2 when it is in stock. “Everyone on the list will eventually receive an invite,” says OnePlus.

OnePlus says that the OnePlus 2 may take up to 3 weeks before it is ready to ship and the invites are only valid for 24 hours. To share invites, a user will get 1-2 weeks and initially the number of shared invites that can be sent out will be low, and it will increase as production ramps up. “The more you share, the more invites to share you get,” says OnePlus.

PICTURES: Check out the OnePlus One

Feel free to share your opinion in the comment section below.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd