OnePlus 11R specs leaked online: Here’s what we know so far

OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 10T last month. And now it looks like the next OnePlus phone could soon be on the way. Tipster Steve H McFly–better known as OnLeaks on Twitter– has revealed the entire specifications of the upcoming OnePlus 11R online. OnLeaks has done the leak in collaboration with MySmartPrice, which has published all the details.

According to the leaks, the OnePlus 11R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz, similar to what the OnePlus 10R has to offer. Rumour also suggests that it will come in two variants, one with 8GB of RAM and another one offering 16GB of RAM. The two models are expected to offer 128GB and 256GB of internal storage respectively.

The OnePlus 11R will come with a triple camera with a 50MP main camera and a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging. In contrast, the OnePlus 10R has a 4,500mAh battery pack with 150W fast charging support on the 10R.

One thing to note here is that the OnePlus 10R was exclusive to India, so we might have to see if that’s the case with the OnePlus 11R. If you take a look at the overall changes, one can say that the OnePlus 11R will be the same as the 10R except for the upgraded processor and extra RAM on the pricier variant.

But keep in mind these are just leaks, and OnePlus could showcase a completely different product at the time of launch. Moreover, there is no information on if and when the OnePlus 11R will be making its way to the Indian market.