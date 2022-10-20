OnePlus 11 specifications leaked ahead of launch: Here’s what we know so far

OnePlus is expected to launch the next iteration of its flagship phones in 2023 and as always the leaks have begun on what one can expect from the brand. The last leak suggested that the company will drop the Pro suffix and rename the OnePlus 11 Pro to OnePlus 11. Now, a recent post by the known tipster Digital Chat Station gives us a glimpse of what the OnePlus 11 might have to offer in terms of hardware.

According to the tipster, the upcoming OnePlus device will feature a 6.7-inch LTPO curved screen with a resolution of 3126 x 1440 pixels and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The leaked specifications suggest that the phone will have a triple camera setup on the back of the phone that consists of a 50MP primary sensor along with a 48MP lens and a 32MP camera. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery which will support 100W fast charging.

Last month, tipster Steve H McFly (better known as @Onleaks on Twitter) hinted that the OnePlus 11 will offer up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also looks like OnePlus will bring back the alert slider, which has been missing on recently launched OnePlus devices like the OnePlus 10R and the OnePlus 10T. At the time OnePlus had said that the alert slider was removed as this was a “necessary trade-off”, because it allowed the company to ensure that there is “space inside the device to add new, meaningful technologies… while maintaining a thin and light form factor.” OnePlus had also dropped the Hasselblad branding for the camera as well. But it looks like the new OnePlus 11 will feature a redesigned camera and Hasselband branding.

Still we will have to wait till the official launch to see the strategy that OnePlus adopts with the new phone.