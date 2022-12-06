OnePlus 11 rumour roundup: Everything we know so far

The OnePlus 10 Pro was one of the best flagships of 2022, despite some controversial design choices. And while OnePlus also released some more 10-series phones in the year like the OnePlus 10R and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-bearing OnePlus 10T, it seems the way forward is the 11-series.

Ahead of the launch of the next OnePlus number-series flagship, which is expected to take place in the first half of 2023, here’s everything we know so far about the OnePlus 11 series.

No ‘Pro’ variant

Multiple leaks have suggested that we may not see a OnePlus 11 Pro variant this year, and the OnePlus 11 will be the top-of-the-line flagship instead. This is in contrast to 2022, where we only saw a OnePlus 10 Pro and no vanilla OnePlus 10, although OnePlus had a T and R variant launched later in the year.

OnePlus launching only the OnePlus 11 may actually be a good thing for the company, given that the brand’s device lineup has been more confusing than ever in 2022, with no linear series in sight and an ever-growing range of Nord devices.

New design

Twitter leaker @OnLeaks has dropped new ‘official’ renders of the upcoming OnePlus 11, which show the phone in two colour variants and a design we have seen in leaks before.

Sooo… 3 months ago, I was first to reveal the design of the #OnePlus11. 10 days later, I unveiled its full specs sheet. Today, I’m back from the Future again, bringing you the very first official look at that device…😏 On behalf of @GangGadget 👉🏻 https://t.co/2kNU57p6hT pic.twitter.com/EbTvCEaG7Y — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) December 5, 2022

The design has the one-sided large camera island with three cameras and a big flash module, and the colours look like the Forest Emerald and the Volcanic Black from the OnePlus 10 Pro. We may also see more colours of the phone during launch, although this cannot be confirmed at the moment.

New specifications

The OnePlus 11 is unsurprisingly expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Apart from this the phone is set to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display, 16GB RAM and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W charging. Other rumours have also suggested that OnePlus may also add UFS 4.0 storage on the phone.

The phone is also expected to come with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 32MP 2X telephoto camera on the rear, joined by a 16MP front camera.

Software

The OnePlus 11 is expected to launch with OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13. OnePlus also announced earlier this month that it will soon start providing four Android updates and five years of security updates for some of its flagship phones. While it isn’t confirmed, the OnePlus 11 is very likely to be on the list of supported devices for this.

Note that all the above details are based on leaks and rumours, and none of this has been confirmed by OnePlus so far. We should have official details surface closer to launch.