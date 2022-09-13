OnePlus 11 Pro might mark return of alert slider, sport redesigned camera: Report

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10T 5G in August this year, and just one month later, the rumour mills have already shifted focus to the future OnePlus 11 series. According to new leaked renders shared by Smartprix in collaboration with OnLeaks, the OnePlus 11 Pro might sport a new circular camera island and bring back the alert slider.

It looks like the renders are from an early prototype of the device, so we expect things might change down the line. Taking a look at the leaked renders, it looks like the OnePlus 11 Pro camera will get the Hasselblad branding. But it might be the last time we see Hasselblad teaming up with OnePlus since they reportedly had a three-year partnership.

Coming to the camera island, it looks like the company has opted to go with a circular housing instead of the square-shaped island found on the OnePlus 10 Pro. It looks like the redesigned camera is aligned to the left side of the phone.

Hey #FutureSquad! I’m back from the Future with 2023’s first major leak!😏 Here comes your very first and very early look at the #OnePlus11Pro through crispy sharp 5K renders! On behalf of @Smartprix -> https://t.co/0esErP2wRa pic.twitter.com/hE1xrysDcU — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 12, 2022

Then there is the alert slider, a button that lets users easily switch between sound profiles like normal, mute and vibrate. OnePlus had earlier said that they might bring back the alert slider in future models after removing it from the OnePlus 10T.

Leaks also suggest that the OnePlus 11 Pro might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is not surprising given the flagship series is usually powered by the latest and most premium Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in the market. Qualcomm usually reveals its next-gen of processor at its annual summit in December. The OnePlus 11 Pro is expected to come out sometime in early 2023, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro series.