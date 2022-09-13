scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

OnePlus 11 Pro might mark return of alert slider, sport redesigned camera: Report

OnePlus 11 Pro might bring back the Hasselblad branding and the alert slider, according to recent leaks.

OnePlusOnePlus 11 Pro might be released sometime in early 2023. (Express Photo)

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10T 5G in August this year, and just one month later, the rumour mills have already shifted  focus to the future OnePlus 11 series. According to new leaked renders shared by Smartprix in collaboration with OnLeaks, the OnePlus 11 Pro might sport a new circular camera island and bring back the alert slider.

It looks like the renders are from an early prototype of the device, so we expect things might change down the line.  Taking a look at the leaked renders, it looks like the OnePlus 11 Pro camera will get the Hasselblad branding. But it might be the last time we see Hasselblad teaming up with OnePlus since they reportedly had a three-year partnership.

Coming to the camera island, it looks like the company has opted to go with a circular housing instead of the square-shaped island found on the OnePlus 10 Pro. It looks like the redesigned camera is aligned to the left side of the phone.

Also Read |OnePlus 10T 5G: Power up the performance!

Then there is the alert slider, a button that lets users easily switch between sound profiles like normal, mute and vibrate. OnePlus had earlier said that they might bring back the alert slider in future models after removing it from the OnePlus 10T.

Leaks also suggest that the OnePlus 11 Pro might be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is not surprising given the flagship series is usually powered by the latest and most premium Qualcomm Snapdragon processor in the market. Qualcomm usually reveals its next-gen of processor at its annual summit in December. The OnePlus 11 Pro is expected to come out sometime in early 2023, similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro series.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 09:20:26 am
Next Story

SHO, Maulvi and 30 teens: Meet the team that aided in Azad Market building collapse rescue

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Mukul Rohatgi to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi to be Attorney General for India again

Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped from previous year

Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped from previous year

Maharashtra announces ‘Seva’ fortnight, from Modi birthday to Gandhi Jayanti

Maharashtra announces ‘Seva’ fortnight, from Modi birthday to Gandhi Jayanti

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon

Premium
Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Modi's birthday
Delhi Confidential

Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Modi's birthday

Premium
'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'
Jairam Thakur interview

'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'

Bezos' Blue Origin rocket crashes after liftoff, none injured

Bezos' Blue Origin rocket crashes after liftoff, none injured

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Air India fleet to rise by 25%, premium economy on cards

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Police closes in on gangs looking to gain foothold in Mumbai by targeting Bollywood

Police closes in on gangs looking to gain foothold in Mumbai by targeting Bollywood

Know Your City: The beef hub of Chennai – Dadashamakan

Know Your City: The beef hub of Chennai – Dadashamakan

Punjab: Minister in soup after audio clip to ‘trap’ contractors surfaces online

Punjab: Minister in soup after audio clip to ‘trap’ contractors surfaces online

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement