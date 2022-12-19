scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to launch on February 7, 2023, confirms company

OnePlus 11 5G will launch on February 7, 2023, the brand confirmed in an official announcement.

OnePlus, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11 launch date, OnePlus 11 launch priceOnePlus 11 is all set to launch on February 7, 2023. (Image via OnePlus)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

OnePlus has confirmed the launch date for its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds. The launch event will take place on February 7, 2023, in New Delhi, India. OnePlus 11 5G will be the next-generation flagship, likely powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which was announced in November.

The event will be themed “Cloud 11”, according to the brand, which is supposed to represent “the upgraded technology and performance delivered by the brand’s latest products.”

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G will see the return of two features which are the alert slider and the Hasselblad imaging. OnePlus had removed these from the previous OnePlus 10T 5G that launched in August this year.

“We’re thrilled to be revealing these exciting new products that bring a levelled up fast and smooth experience to the market. The OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and other products are driven by our community co-creation spirit and will be equipped with the most advanced technology to provide a refined experience to our users,” Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus said in a press statement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Argentina Vs France or ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s ArgentinaPremium
ExplainSpeaking: The messy economy of Messi’s Argentina
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...Premium
Delhi Confidential: As Tripura BJP looks to rein in rebellion, trust issu...

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 07:42:30 pm
Next Story

TN BJP chief’s expensive Rafale wristwatch sparks Twitter spat with minister

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 19: Latest News
Advertisement
close