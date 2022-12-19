OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to launch on February 7, 2023, confirms company

OnePlus has confirmed the launch date for its next flagship phone, the OnePlus 11 5G along with the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 earbuds. The launch event will take place on February 7, 2023, in New Delhi, India. OnePlus 11 5G will be the next-generation flagship, likely powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which was announced in November.

The event will be themed “Cloud 11”, according to the brand, which is supposed to represent “the upgraded technology and performance delivered by the brand’s latest products.”

OnePlus has also confirmed that the OnePlus 11 5G will see the return of two features which are the alert slider and the Hasselblad imaging. OnePlus had removed these from the previous OnePlus 10T 5G that launched in August this year.

“We’re thrilled to be revealing these exciting new products that bring a levelled up fast and smooth experience to the market. The OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and other products are driven by our community co-creation spirit and will be equipped with the most advanced technology to provide a refined experience to our users,” Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, Senior Vice President and Chief of Product at OPPO and OnePlus said in a press statement.