OnePlus 10T vs iQOO 9T: Compare price, specs, camera and other details

August 4, 2022 10:17:29 am
With both Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips out in the open now, the battle for the mantle of best value flagship is very real. Here’s a quick head-on comparison between the OnePlus 10T and the iQOO 9T to help you decide which is the best phone for you under Rs 50,000.
OnePlus 10T vs iQOO 9T: Pricing
Both phones start at Rs 49,999 for their base 8GB/128GB variant. The top-end iQOO 9T comes with 12GB/256GB configuration and is priced at Rs 54,999. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10T has two more storage variants. The 12GB/256GB which costs Rs 54,999 and the 16GB/256GB variant which costs Rs 55,999.
Both phones also come with their own bank offers on launch. With the iQOO 9T, you get Rs 4,000 off on using ICICI bank cards and with the OnePlus, you get Rs 5,000 off using ICICI and SBI bank cards. The iQOO 9T goes on sale from August 4, while the OnePlus 10T goes on sale from August 6.
OnePlus 10T vs iQOO 9T: Display
The iQOO 9T comes with a 6.78-inch 8-bit E5 AMOLED display. This is an FHD+ panel with 120Hz, HDR10+ and 1500 nits peak brightness and 360Hz touch sampling. The OnePlus 10T also comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 10-bit FHD+ panel and support for 120Hz and HDR10+. This one has Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back, the iQOO 9T comes with Gorilla Glass 5 on the front.
Subscriber Only Stories
OnePlus 10T vs iQOO 9T: Design
The iQOO 9T comes with a metal frame and a glass back. This makes the phone more sturdy compared to the OnePlus 10T, which still has a glass back, but alongside a plastic frame. You get the Alpha black and the BMW-edition Legend White colour variants on the iQOO 9T, while the OnePlus 10T comes in Jade Green and Moonstone Black colour variants.
OnePlus 10T vs iQOO 9T: Performance and software
The iQOO 9T and OnePlus 10T both come with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets and similar storage variants. This is coupled with LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage and large vapour cooling mechanisms on both phones to keep the device running cool. In real-life usage, you can expect a similar performance from both these phones.
However, if you have some extra cash to spend and are a spec-oriented power user, OnePlus gives you the option of getting the 16GB RAM variant, which costs Rs 1,000 more than the 12GB RAM variant.
Both phones launch with Android 12 out of the box with Oxygen OS 12 on the OnePlus 10T and FunTouch OS 12 on the iQOO 9T. The recent editions of both Oxygen OS 12 and FunTouch OS 12 are known to be feature-packed and pretty stable, although you can expect some pre-installed apps on both devices.
OnePlus 10T vs iQOO 9T: Cameras
The iQOO 9T and OnePlus 10T come with triple cameras on the back, but the setup is quite different. On the iQOO 9T, you get a 50MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP telephoto camera and a 13MP ultrawide camera. You also get a 16MP front camera.
On the OnePlus 10T, you have a 50MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro sensor. There’s also a 16MP front camera. In terms of purely megapixels, the iQOO 9T has an edge here.
OnePlus 10T vs iQOO 9T: Battery, charging and other features
The iQOO 9T has a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 10T has a 4,800mAh battery and 150W fast charging support. Both phones lack support for wireless charging, though.
The OnePlus 10T and iQOO 9T both come with stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, NFC and a USB Type-C port. Both phones lack a 3.5mm headphone port. The iQOO 9T comes with an IP52 certification while the OnePlus 10T comes with no official IP rating.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’
As India strengthens climate targets, a look at progress so far
Latest News
Kerala HC seeks LDF govt stand on plea claiming arrest and detention for waving black flags is illegal
Over 4,500 vacancies in IITs across country, govt data shows
Maharashtra issues 100,000 plus verifiable diplomas on Polygon blockchain
Akshay Kumar says he has never given Twinkle Khanna reason to ‘fear’ anything he does: ‘My core belief has always been catering to the family…’
Gadar actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies of heart ailment
Celeb fitness: Kangana Ranaut impresses with her ‘controlled, strong moves’
CUET UG 2022 Exam Analysis LIVE Updates: Phase I begins, over 6.80 lakh to appear
‘Would a Javelin pierce my chest? Was my fifth step good? Oh, the bar didn’t fall. I am such a fool’ — Tejaswin Shankar conquers mind demons to win CWG bronze medal
Aamir Khan roasts Karan Johar, agrees the host was biased towards Janhvi Kapoor on Koffee with Karan: ‘You are partial all the time’
Sensex, Nifty, Stock Market Today: Sensex surges over 300 points in early deals, Nifty trades above 17,450-mark led by IT stocks
All you need to know: Delhi University’s new UG admission process
Delhi News Live Updates: Delhi reports country’s first monkeypox case in a woman; city’s tally now at 4