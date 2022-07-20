OnePlus 10T to launch on August 3; here is what we can expect

Updated: July 20, 2022 7:16:14 pm
OnePlus has announced that it will launch the OnePlus 10T during its event at 7.30 PM IST on August 3. The device is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The company will also be launching OxygenOS 13 at the event
The latest leaks suggest that the OnePlus 10T will come with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS3.1 storage. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset that it is expected to come with will be an upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip that the OnePlus 10 Pro comes with.
August 3, the next step of our evolution.
You’re invited to #EvolveBeyondSpeed with the #OnePlus10T 5G.
— OnePlus (@oneplus) July 20, 2022
According to the leaks, the OnePlus 10T could launch with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera array with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The camera array could also come with 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The OnePlus 10T is rumoured to come with a 4,800mAh battery that supports 150W fast charging.
Subscriber Only Stories
The teaser image doesn’t reveal much about the phone but according to The Verge, increasing the brightness of the shadows in the teaser image seems to reveal what looks like a camera array that is very similar to the one on the OnePlus 10 Pro. Both devices have what looks like a fourth camera but on the OnePlus 10 Pro least, that is just a flash module.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
What Rs 80 to a dollar meansPremium
The K series is back, but does it stand out?
Latest News
Haryana ‘budget’ private schools offer 24,987 seats to EWS students
UPSC Key-July 20, 2022: Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Violence’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’ for UPSC CSE
Marathi votes split, Sena eyes north Indian support before BMC litmus test
Tejashwi, Nityanand Rai rivalry flares as they brace for CM, Yadav leadership battles ahead
Nithya Menen breaks silence on wedding rumours: ‘There is absolutely no truth’
These ‘affordable’ food items will help you meet your protein goals
Can COVID-19 vaccines affect menstruation?
Fahadh Faasil explains the main conflict of Malayankunju
Explained: Micronesia, the remote Pacific islands that have finally succumbed to a Covid outbreak
Nivin Pauly: I have never seen a movie like Mahaveeryar
Thai Vietjet to launch Ahmedabad-Bangkok flight from Oct 1
Twitter introduces Topics in Tamil; here is how you can follow Tamil Topics