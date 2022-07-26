OnePlus 10T: Here’s everything we know about the next-gen flagship smartphone

Updated: July 26, 2022 2:00:50 pm
The OnePlus 10T is the next flagship phone by OnePlus in its ever-expanding lineup. While both the T-series and R-series phones have been mid-year refreshes between OnePlus’ number-series flagship phones, we haven’t seen a ‘T’ phone since the OnePlus 8T which launched back in 2020.
Now, the OnePlus 10T is set to launch on August 3 globally. The phone is expected to be more powerful than the Dimensity 8100-powered OnePlus 10R which launched earlier this year, and multiple reports have suggested that the OnePlus 10T has clocked the highest-ever AnTuTu score on Android.
Also note that the OnePlus 10T is also being launched as the OnePlus Ace Pro in select markets. Both devices are expected to feature the same specifications and design.
OnePlus 10T: Expected specifications
As per leaks by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) who has a good track record with leaks ahead of launch, the OnePlus 10T will feature flagship-grade specifications in almost every aspect. This includes the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.
The OnePlus 10T is also expected to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Note that there seems to be no QHD+ resolution support on the phone as of now, something OnePlus reserves for its ‘Pro’-series phones. We are also expecting a 120Hz refresh rate panel on the 10T but it isn’t clear if its an LTPO panel or not yet.
The 10T also sports LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage and is expected to launch in multiple storage variants. We will likely see Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 on the phone, along with a 4,660mAh battery and support for 150W fast charging.
The OnePlus 10T will also likely come with a triple camera setup on the back including a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth/macro sensor. This will probably be paired with a 16MP front camera. Lastly, the device is expected to weigh 203.5 grams and come with a thickness of 8.75mm. OnePlus is also rumoured to ditch its signature Alert Slider also on the device, reportedly in favour of implementing a faster charging system inside.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
