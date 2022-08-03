scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
Live now

OnePlus 10T launch event Live Updates: Livestream timing, what to expect

OnePlus 10T 5G Launch Live Today, 3 August, 2022: Check out live updates from the OnePlus 10T launch event today in New York.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 3, 2022 10:06:31 am
OnePlus 10T | OnePlus 10T 5G | OnePlus 10T LiveOnePlus 10T 5G Live Launch Updates: The OnePlus 10T is expected to launch in two colour variants and is likely to sport the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 10T today globally. The phone is the latest in the 10-series of flagship devices and is expected to be the most powerful OnePlus yet. Expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, the OnePlus 10T will likely have an edge over the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of raw performance.

OnePlus is set to kick off the launch event at 7:30pm IST in India, and interested users will be able to livestream the event on the OnePlus YouTube channel. We will also add a link to he livestream below once it is available.

Apart from the OnePlus 10T, the brand is also expected to announce its next-gen Android skin – OxygenOS 13 today. OxygenOS 13 is expected to be based on Android 13 and we should be able to see it coming later this year to all supported OnePlus phones as well.

Live Blog

OnePlus 10T launch event Live Updates: Check price, features, specifications and other details on the OnePlus 10T and OxygenOS 13 below.

10:06 (IST)03 Aug 2022
OnePlus 10T specifications leaked ahead of launch

Complete specifications for the OnePlus 10T have been leaked ahead of the launch event this evening. The leaks come from Twitter tipster Yogesh Brar who has a good track record of revealing phone specifications ahead of launch. Check out the tweet below for more details.

09:53 (IST)03 Aug 2022
OnePlus 10T to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

The OnePlus 10T is set to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. The sucessor to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the new 4nm 8+ Gen 1 chip improves on the performance aspects by running cooler while performing heavy tasks and runnning games, as per multiple reports. The chip is also reportedly more battery friendly.

Previous reports in July also suggested that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered OnePlus 10T also clocked the highest score on the benchmarking app, with numbers touching 11,41,383. In comparison, the OnePlus 10 Pro managed a score of 8,56,630.

The OnePlus 10T is the brand’s first Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 phone and only the third device in India to feature the new flagship chip following the Asus ROG Phone 6 and iQOO 9T. The OnePlus 10T, as per leaks however, could feature an inferior camera setup to the OnePlus 10 Pro, with a 50MP+8MP+2MP camera setup on the back.

Other expected specifications include a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 09:31:25 am