OnePlus 10T launch event Live Updates: Livestream timing, what to expect

OnePlus 10T 5G Live Launch Updates: The OnePlus 10T is expected to launch in two colour variants and is likely to sport the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. (Image Source: OnePlus)

OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 10T today globally. The phone is the latest in the 10-series of flagship devices and is expected to be the most powerful OnePlus yet. Expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, the OnePlus 10T will likely have an edge over the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of raw performance.

OnePlus is set to kick off the launch event at 7:30pm IST in India, and interested users will be able to livestream the event on the OnePlus YouTube channel. We will also add a link to he livestream below once it is available.

Apart from the OnePlus 10T, the brand is also expected to announce its next-gen Android skin – OxygenOS 13 today. OxygenOS 13 is expected to be based on Android 13 and we should be able to see it coming later this year to all supported OnePlus phones as well.