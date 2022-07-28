OnePlus 10T to Moto Razr 2022: Smartphones to watch out for in August 2022

While the Indian smartphone market largely revolved around two new smartphones towards the end of July, the Nothing phone (1) and the Google Pixel 6A, we have a lot more phones coming next month in August. These include performance oriented phones like the OnePlus 10T and foldable novelties like the new Moto Razr 2022.

Here are all the top smartphones to watch out for in August 2022.

OnePlus 10T (August 3)

The OnePlus 10T is expected to be the most powerful Android phone when it launches, not just by OnePlus, but by all OEMs. The smartphone reportedly has clocked the highest ever AnTuTu score of over a million, and is set to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the newer, improved version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Leaks have suggested that the phone could also feature a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, up to 16GB RAM and 1 4660mAh battery with 150W fast charging, along with a 50MP+8MP+2MP rear camera setup. It could launch with OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12.

iQOO 9T (August 2)

The iQOO 9T is set to be the successor to the iQOO 9. The upgrade is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and other flagship-grade features. iQOO has already revealed the racecar-inspired design of the iQOO 9T, which we also saw on the iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro.

The #iQOO9T is set to launch soon in India with the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, and it looks absolutely stunning! More details coming soon at @ExpressTechie pic.twitter.com/ijB6B9ylMQ — Chetan Nayak (@chet_code) July 22, 2022

Reports also suggest iQOO quill be offering 3 years of system updates and 4 years of security patches on the iQOO 9T, but this is yet to be confirmed. More details on the iQOO 9T will be available soon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (August 10)

The Samsung Galaxy Z-lineup of foldable phones is getting its annual refresh in August this year and we expect two new phones as always. The primary foldable here is the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This year, reports suggest the Galaxy Z Fold could be more affordable and come with an entry-level 128GB storage variant as well.

The phone is also expected to get a less-visible crease on the larger inner screen this year, along with a new design for the camera island that resembles the S22-series design language. The phone is also reportedly going to measure 6.1 x 5.1 x 0.27 inches when opened up and could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (August 10)

Considered the younger cousin of the Z Fold-series, the Z-Flip series is also set to welcome the Z Flip 4 on August 10. The new flipping smartphone will feature new colourways – Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, and Blue this year. Also expected to power the phone is a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, alongside a FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display that measures 6.7-inch when unfolded.

The phone is also expected to feature a 2.1-inch outer display, dual 12MP cameras and a 10MP selfie camera. Leaks suggest the phone could sport a 3,400mAh or 3,700mAh battery on the phone with support for 25W wired and 10W wireless charging.

Moto Razr 2022 (August 2 in China)

The Moto Razr is set to launch in its third avatar in August 2022. The company has already confirmed that the phone will be powered with a flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip this time around, bringing the phone up to speed with its only other competitor in form factor – the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Expected specifications include a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED folding screen, a 3-inch outer display and a 2,800mAh battery along with a 50MP rear and 32MP front camera.

Moto Edge 30 Ultra (August 2 in China)

The new Razr isn’t the only phone Motorola is working on, as a top-end addition is also coming to the brand’s Edge 30-series. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra will succeed the Edge 30 Pro and come with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phone was recently spotted on Geekbench, where the phone can be spotted with 12GB RAM and Android 12.

Another highlight of the Edge 30 Ultra will be its new 200MP primary camera sensor, which will reportedly be accompanied by a 50MP ultrawide and 12MP portrait camera. Other expected specs include a 60MP front camera, 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The phone is launching on August 2 as the Moto Edge X30 Pro in China, and should get an India launch date also soon after.