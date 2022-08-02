OnePlus 10T launches tomorrow: How will it be different from the OnePlus 10 Pro?

The OnePlus 10T is set to launch tomorrow (August 3) at a global event taking place in New York, and it is expected to be the most powerful phone by the brand for the year. The OnePlus 10T is also expected to make several improvements over the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company’s current flagship product. This also includes a faster chipset powering the phone. OnePlus has revealed several details about the phone already. Here’s all we know so far about the OnePlus 10T and how it will differ from the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Newer chipset

The OnePlus 10T is set to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. This is the successor to the OnePlus 10 Pro which was powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. Multiple reports have suggested over the past couple of months that the 8+ Gen 1 chip improves the thermal performance and battery efficiency over the 8 Gen 1, and if the performance of the Asus ROG Phone 6 is any indication, the 10T could be a more stable flagship compared to the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Faster charging

The OnePlus 10T is also set to come with 150W fast charging, which is faster than the 80W fast charging on the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the OnePlus 10T is expected to come with a smaller 4,800mAh battery compared to the 5,000mAh battery on the OnePlus 10 Pro. The 10 Pro also supports 50W proprietary wireless charging, but leaks suggest we won’t see wireless charging on the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: No alert slider

OnePlus confirmed in July that the OnePlus 10T will not come with an alert slider. Users will have to stick to using the toggles in the user interface or the volume buttons to silence the phone. With both the OnePlus 10R and 10T skipping on the signature feature, it seems like the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the last OnePlus device to have a dedicated alert slider on the side frame.

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: More RAM

OnePlus has confirmed that the top-end variant of the OnePlus 10T will come with 16GB RAM. While this is yet to be confirmed, it will be 4GB more than the OnePlus 10 Pro’s top-end 12GB RAM variant. More RAM does mean quicker and more efficient switching between apps by keeping more of them running for longer, but we don’t know how much of a difference 16GB will make compared to a 12GB RAM phone.

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: A different camera setup

The OnePlus 10T is expected to come with a 50MP primary camera alongside an 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro camera on the back. In comparison, the OnePlus 10 Pro features a 48MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. While you will have to wait for our full review of the phone to understand which is better, the setup of the 10 Pro does seem more versatile compared to the OnePlus 10T. There’s also no Hasselblad branding on the OnePlus 10T’s camera.

OnePlus 10T vs OnePlus 10 Pro: Lesser starting price expected



The OnePlus 10 Pro is priced like a ‘Pro’ variant phone, and currently sells at Rs 66,999 on Amazon India. On the other hand the OnePlus 10T is expected to be launched in a different segment (perhaps between Rs 40,000 and Rs 50,000) and could offer a more value for money proposition.