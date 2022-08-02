OnePlus 10T 5G: The phone that’s three steps ahead of other 2022 flagships

OnePlus is now all set to launch a new flagship on August 3, 2022. This is no ordinary device. It belongs to a series whose very existence is based on bringing pumped up specs and spectacular performance. We are talking of the T series of the OnePlus lineup. The launch of the OnePlus 3T back in 2016 introduced the concept of launching a beefed-up variant of the flagship phone in the market. These T variants of OnePlus flagship smartphones usually come with improved specs and performance and push the already powerful performance envelope that OnePlus is known for.

The Never Settling brand is now all set to launch another T variant and this new OnePlus T device follows in the footsteps of its predecessors and brings flagship level specs and features that will totally unsettle its competition. We are talking about the upcoming OnePlus 10T 5G. Since it belongs to the flagship OnePlus 10 series, it is quite obvious that the phone will come with flagship level specs but taking the phone a step above a routine flagship is the T suffix that tags along with its name. The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with features and puts it not one, not two but three steps ahead of regular flagships:

Step One: Superfast Charging! 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition

OnePlus and fast charging go hand in hand. The brand is one of the pioneers of making fast charging a hygiene feature in our smartphone lives. While most other brands would have settled at certain charging speeds, OnePlus truly Never Settles and keeps upping the charging game, leaving all others to play catch up. This is especially true in the case of the OnePlus 10T 5G. The smartphone supports 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging. This means with merely ten minutes of charging, the phone can deliver upto a day’s worth of battery which is unprecedented when it comes to smartphones. The 4800 mAh battery of the OnePlus 10T 5G can go from 1 to 100 per cent in JUST 19 minutes, all thanks to the 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging.

All this power is backed by a lot of protection. The OnePlus 10T’s 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging is supported by a special Battery Health Engine which powers two key technologies created to preserve the capacity and improve the lifespan of the OnePlus 10T’s battery. The Smart Battery Health Algorithm tracks and controls the maximum charging current being delivered to the device. This ensures that the amount of charge remains in safe range and reduces the probability of dead lithium cells which in turn improves the lifespan of the battery. The Battery Healing Technology continuously repairs electrodes during charging cycles, reducing the damage to anodes and cathodes, hence preserving its battery capacity. The phone also has a trio of Intelligent Charging Management comprising a dual charge pump, VFC trickle charging optimization and Customized Smart Charging Chip, all of which together result in greater safety, improved efficiency and reduced heat.

Step Two: I have the power! Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

The OnePlus 10T 5G is the amalgamation of the best that OnePlus has to offer: its flagship series 10 and the T series. Considering this, it is no surprise that the smartphone is powered by the best, most powerful smartphone chipset that Qualcomm has to offer– the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The OnePlus 10T 5G will be the first OnePlus device to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which means the phone will bring a performance punch unlike anything ever seen on a smartphone. The phone will not only slide and glide through your everyday chores effortlessly but will also swiftly move through all your power- hungry tasks without breaking a sweat. Whether it is high-end games like Genshin Impact, COD, and Asphalt 9: Legends or hefty tasks like video editing, the OnePlus 10T 5G will simply go through them like hot knife through butter.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor offers 3.2 GHz peak CPU speeds with 30 per cent improved power efficiency, ensuring no matter what task you might throw its way, the phone will handle it without missing a beat. To add to the smoother, lag-free performance, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 also offers better battery efficiency and multi-tasking abilities, making your overall smartphone experience breezy. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 comes with imrvoedimproved CPU and GPU performance, even while improving power efficiency by a massive 30 per cent.

Step Three: Memorably massive memory! 16 GB RAM for stunning multi-tasking

The OnePlus 10T 5G is backed by up to a massive 16 GB RAM, a figure that is rarely seen in mainstream flagship smartphones. What’s more, it is the speedy LPDDR5 RAM paired with up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 two-lane storage. A number of memory optimisations, the OnePlus 10T 5G can suspend over 35 applications at once, resulting in a much faster, lag free smartphone experience. The OnePlus 10T 5G is the phone that can handle anything many times over. Ever wondered how it would be to be editing video while playing a high-end game? Go ahead, make the OnePlus 10T 5G’s day.

As if these three steps did not give the OnePlus 10T 5G a clear lead over other flagships, tehthe phone also comes with OnePlu’s trademark classy burdenless design with a glass front and back, futuristic 5G support, an amazing display, top of the line speakers, and of course, OxygenOS, perhaps the cleanest and least cluttered Android interface this side of stock Android itself. All of which make the OnePlus 10T 5G pretty much THE flagship of 2022. It has processor power, memorable multitasking and the sort of charge a light brigade would be proud of! The OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone will be launching on August 3, 2022 and the event will be live streamed for OnePlus fans and family to follow.