Wednesday, August 03, 2022

OnePlus 10T now official, gets to full charge in 19 minutes: Price, specifications

OnePlus 10T has officially launched at an event in New York. Here's a look at its price, specifications and other key features.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 9:30:15 pm
OnePlus 10T is now officialOnePlus 10T is now official. It goes on sale at a starting price of Rs 49,999. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The OnePlus 10T has officially launched at an event in New York. The key highlights of the phone are the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and the 150W fast charging which promises a full charge in 19 minutes flat. The OnePlus 10T goes on sale August 10 on Amazon India, OnePlus India and OnePlus’ own stores at a starting price of Rs 49,999.  Here’s a detailed look at the key specifications and features of the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus 10T: Price in India

The OnePlus 10T starts at Rs 49,999 in India for the base 8GB RAM+128GB version. The 12GB RAM+256GB version will cost Rs 54,999, while the 16GB RAM option–a first will cost Rs 55,999. This variant also has 256GB storage.

OnePlus 10T launch event Highlights: OnePlus 10T to start at Rs 49,999

The phone is already up for pre-orders in India and will go on open sale later this week on August 6. Users purchasing the phone with ICICI Bank and SBI Bank cards also get an instant discount of Rs 5,000.

OnePlus 10T: Specifications

The OnePlus 10T has launched in two colours: Jade Green and Moonstone Black. The OnePlus 10T has a glass back with the company using Corning Gorilla 5 on the front and back as well. Dimensions of the phone are 163 mm × 75.37mm × 8.75 mm and it weighs 203.5 grams. In comparison, the OnePlus 10 Pro was around 200.5 grams with 8.55 mm thickness.

The overall design is similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro that launched earlier, but there’s two major design changes. For one, the alert slider is gone from the OnePlus 10T, a decision which the company claims ensure great space for a bigger battery, better antenna placement, etc. Two, there’s no Hasselblad branding either, which appears to be a price-driven decision.

The OnePlus 10T gets 6.7 inch full HD+ display (2412 x 1080) with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. This supports adaptive refresh rate at 120 Hz, 90 Hz and 60Hz. This is an AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support.

It also runs the newer Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which is supposed to have better thermals compared to the previous Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. This time the phone starts at 8GB RAM, 12GB RAM and goes up to 16GB RAM. The storage options are 128GB and 256GB with the company using UFS 3.1 storage.

8067501 OnePlus 10T has an in-display fingerprint sensor. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

The camera setup at the back includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS and EIS. There’s an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 119.9-degree field of view and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera is 16MP. The camera is capable of recording max at 4K at 30 fps / 60 fps. The slow motion video is supported at 1080p at 240 fps and 720p at 480 fps.

The phone runs OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The type-C port will support standard Type-C earphones as well. The phone has a dual nano-SIM slot.

Battery size is 4,800 mAh with OnePlus adding 150W fast charging. The company claims you can get a full charge from 1-100% in 19 minutes using this fast charger, which is included in the box.

It comes with Noise Cancellation Support and Dolby Atmos as well. The phone supports the following 5G bands in India: 5G SA: N1, N3, N5, N8, N20, N28A, N38, N40, N41, N77, N78 5G NSA: N1, N3, N8, N40, N41, N77, N78. Other connectivity features are 2×2 MIMO, Support 2.4G / 5G, Support Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, dual band GPS.

