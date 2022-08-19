OnePlus 10T 5G: Power up the performance!

With its Never Settle philosophy at core, OnePlus has taken a number of steps that have totally changed the smartphone industry. One of these steps has been introducing the T line up of smartphones. Ever since its introduction in 2016, the T series from OnePlus has been the one which brings an updated version of an already powerful smartphone. When there is a T in a OnePlus smartphone’s tail, it automatically means the phone comes with pumped up specs and hardware, making it an even more formidable version of an already powerful phone. The Never Settling brand has now launched a OnePlus 10T 5G, a phone which brings the flagship level performance of the OnePlus 10 lineup and adds to it the updated performance edge of the T series.

With both a 10 and a T in its name, it is hardly surprising that the OnePlus 10T 5G is an absolute powerhouse of a smartphone. The phone is powered by the most powerful smartphone chipset that Qualcomm has to offer, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The chipset will not sprint through your everyday smartphone chores as if they are a walk in the park. More importantly, it will also tackle heavy duty tasks like high end, graphics rich gaming and video editing without breaking a sweat.

The processor comes with up to 3.2 GHz peak CPU speeds with 30 per cent improved CPU power efficiency, and also features an improved Qualcomm Adreno GPU that offers up to 10 per cent faster clock speeds, 30 per cent improved GPU power efficiency and supports HDR gaming. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor on the OnePlus 10T 5G is also paired with a 4th Gen Snapdragon X65 5G Modem RF system which supports up to 10 Gbps of 5G speeds.

Accompanying this powerful processor is up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM with up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 two-lane storage. The top of the line 16 GB/ 256 GB variant is in a class of its own. Not only is 16 GB of RAM a rarity to see even in the most premium of price segments but OnePlus has also made sure its top of the line with LPDDR5, ensuring that it delivers in the speed department. Of course, this being a OnePlus device, there are a number of f improvements and optimisations. The result? The 16 GB/ 256 GB OnePlus 10T 5G variant can suspend over 35 applications at once, delivering an uninterrupted and lag free smartphone experience. Multitasking was never this amazing.

Backing those power-packed numbers are a good deal of features that take the performance of the OnePlus 10T 5G to another level. The device comes with HyperBoost Gaming Engine which is responsible for making gaming on the OnePlus 10T 5G more responsive and faster. It comes with three main features:

General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer, which reduces frame rate fluctuations on the phone while gaming. This results in a stutter-free gaming experience.

GPU Load Control (GLC), which is designed to improve the efficiency of graphics rendering and also reduces the rendering power consumption while gaming.

LSTouch, which works hand in hand with the OnePlus 10T 5G’s 1,000 hz instant touch sampling rate and improves time of response, which can be the difference between life and death when it comes to gaming. Literally.

With all this great power comes even greater cooling. On the OnePlus 10T 5G, the cooling responsibility falls on the shoulders of a next generation 3D cooling system. It has a cryo-velocity vapor chamber, which is the largest vapor chamber on a OnePlus device with 8 dissipation channels, offering twice as much dissipation ability as traditional smartphone vapor chambers.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is a phone that is fast on all fronts, and that applies to charging as well. OnePlus was the pioneer when it comes to fast charging and is still leading the industry towards an even faster charging future. The OnePlus 10T 5G is a proof of just that, and comes with support for 150W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging. Under its hood is a big 4,800 mAH Dual Cell 7C Battery, enabling it to support higher battery current, which in turn results in faster charging speeds. While a battery of this size would normally take well over an hour to charthe, thanks to the 150W SUPERVOOC support, the 4,800 mAH battery of the OnePlus 10T 5G can go from 1 to 100 per cent in just 19 minutes. Blazing fast, right? Making this happen is a 160W charger, which comes in the box.

Advertisement

All this swiftness goes hand in hand with a number of safety measures, to ensure that speed only thrills on this device. The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with a Battery Health Engine that powers key technologies that OnePlus has designed specifically to extend the lifespan of the battery and preserve its capacity. To top this, the charging system of the phone comes with multi safety guarantee which ensures you get a fast yet safe charging experience.

All of this encased in a beautiful yet distinct looking design and with great cameras and that trademark, clutter-free OxygenOS. The OnePlus 10T 5G is a performance monster in every sense of the term. And in best OnePlus tradition, it does not come with a monstrous price tag. The 8 GB/ 128 GB variant is available for Rs 49,999 and the 12 GB/ 256 GB variant for Rs 54,999. Both of these variants are already available for sale. The beast in the house, the OnePlus 10 T 5G 16 GB/ 256 GB variant comes for Rs 55,999, and has gone on sale on 16 August, 2022. We cannot see anyone who values performance to settle for anything else!