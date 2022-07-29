OnePlus 10T 5G: An ultimate performance beast powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 

The year 2022 is all set to unveil its most powerful flagship on August 3. It is on that day that the latest OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 10T 5G, will ride into tech town. Bolstered by one of the most powerful processors ever seen on a mobile phone, and packed with all the goodness that one has come to associate with the Never Settling brand, the OnePlus 10T 5G could well rewrite flagship performance and change consumer expectations from high-end phones.

The T series from OnePlus has always represented a device that comes with a performance edge that puts it in a zone of its own. Ever since the launch of the OnePlus 3T, whenever OnePlus launched a T version of a device, it came with an added performance punch, and that is exactly what the OnePlus 10T 5G also has – more punchy performance. The OnePlus 10T 5G carries forward the proud legacy of the OnePlus 10 series, adding even more but smarter power to it. Most brands would have been more than content with something of the class of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G earlier this year, but OnePlus has decided to take matters to another level by launching its T variant.

As it is the T variant, it is natural that it comes with a number of upgrades and the biggest one is the processor that powers the OnePlus 10T 5G. The smartphone is powered by the most powerful processor that Qualcomm has to offer, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

The OnePlus 10T 5G is the first OnePlus device to come with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and with this powerful platform, fast performance is an assured outcome on the OnePlus 10T 5G. It offers 3.2 GHz peak CPU speeds with 30 per cent improved power efficiency, ensuring no matter what task you might throw at the OnePlus 10T 5G, it will sail through it smoothly. Apart from faster, smoother performance, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 also offers better battery efficiency and multi-tasking abilities, making your overall smartphone experience smooth and hassle-free.

To take the prowess of this mighty processor one step further in gaming, OnePlus has equipped the OnePlus 10T 5G with the HyperBoost Gaming Engine. It has three features that make gaming on the phone lag free and more responsive. The HyperBoost Gaming Engine has a General Performance Adapter (GPA) Frame Stabilizer and LSTouch. The GPA Frame Stabilizer is responsible for reducing frame rate fluctuations. These fluctuations can result in a laggy gaming experience but with the GPA Frame Stabilizer on board, the OnePlus 10T 5G provides a smoother, stable gaming experience. The LSTouch improves the response rate of the device by working with the OnePlus 10T 5G’s already-awesome 1000 Hz instant touch sampling rate.

Keeping in line with the fast and powerful theme, OnePlus has equipped the OnePlus 10T 5G with up to 16 GB of LPDDR RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 two-lane storage. Thanks to a number of optimizations, the OnePlus 10T 5G can suspend over a whopping 35 applications at once, delivering a faster and uninterrupted user experience.

With the performance beast like the OnePlus 10T 5G in one’s hand, you are bound to push the boundaries of normal smartphone performance. Those who buy a device as powerful as the OnePlus 10T 5G, do so to run high-end games, and perform power-hungry tasks. The OnePlus 10T 5G can not only go through all your chores with ease but do so without ever losing its cool. This is because the OnePlus 10T 5G comes with the largest and the most advanced 3D cooling system in any OnePlus device. The cooling system is equipped with a cryo-velocity vapor chamber which is the biggest vapor chamber to come on a OnePlus phone with eight 8 dissipation channels and a redesigned micron-level 3D capillary dissipation structure, both of which offer twice the dissipation ability of a traditional smartphone’s vapor chamber.

All of this put together only means one thing – OnePlus is all set to redefine flagship phone performance and add another dimension to it. The phone will be launching on August 3, 2022 and will come with some OnePlus staples like SuperVOOC charging, OxygenOS and some power packed specs. And of course, a design that will turn heads. The brand itself never settles and with the OnePlus 10T 5G is likely to unsettle the competition thoroughly as well.