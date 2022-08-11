OnePlus 10T 16GB RAM variant to go on sale from August 16: Check details

August 11, 2022 3:38:13 pm
OnePlus launched the OnePlus 10T earlier this month in India and the phone has already gone on sale in the country. However, the top variant of the phone, which comes with 16GB RAM was not available to buy for users. Now, OnePlus is bringing in the top-end variant to Indian customers beginning next week.
Starting August 16, users will be able to buy the 16GB variant of the OnePlus 10T in the country. The phone will also feature the other signature features of the OnePlus 10T as well, including 150W fast charging and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The 16GB RAM version of the phone will also come with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
Pricing
While the 8GB/128GB variant if the phone is priced at Rs 49,999, the 12GB/256GB variant of the phone is priced at Rs 54,999. The new 16GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 1,000 more than the 12/256GB variant and will cost Rs 55,999.
This variant will also only be available in the Moonstone Black variant and users looking to buy the Jade Green variant of the OnePlus 10T will have to stick with 12GB/256GB or 8GB/128GB variants.
Offers
Users buying the OnePlus 10T 5G 16GB/256GB variant will get an instant discount of Rs 5,000 on purchasing the phone with SBI bank cards.
Buyers will also get up to 9 months no-cost EMI on using SBI bank cards. Both the offers will be available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in and OnePlus Exclusive Stores.
Customers can also get an additional exchange bonus of Rs 2000 on Android and iOS devices and legacy OnePlus users can also avail an Rs 3000 extra exchange bonus.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
