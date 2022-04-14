OnePlus 10R spotted on Amazon India, could launch later this month

The OnePlus 10R is a rumoured device from OnePlus that has been surfacing in leaks as of late. However, any official information around the phone wasn’t available. However, the phone has now been spotted by a Twitter user on Amazon India, where it can be seen with a new design.

The advertisement was spotted first by Twitter user Rudransh (@rudransh116), and was later shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). It shows a black design with a two-tone texture on the back panel. The camera island also extends onto the top and left edge and most interestingly, the OnePlus logo, which was always found on the center of the phone, now makes it to the bottom right.

While we don’t have exact official information, the OnePlus 10R is expected to launch alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite later this month on April 28.

Is the OnePlus 10R the OnePlus Ace?

Rumours have also been floating around a new device called OnePlus Ace. Interestingly both phones are expected to be the same device, leading us to believe that the same phone could launch as the OnePlus Ace in China and the OnePlus 10R in India.

A more recent proof to this comes from Twitter tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), who recently leaked the first look at the OnePlus Ace. The phone looks pretty much like the OnePlus 10R Amazon listing. Check it out below.

OnePlus 10R: What we know so far

Leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 10R could feature a 6.7-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout for the front camera. This could be the first time a camera cutout comes to the centre of the phone, as previous OnePlus devices have always had a left-aligned punch-hole. The display could also have 120Hz refresh rate.

It will likely come with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, though this will be the high-end variant. For the cameras, a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor are expected. This could be accompanied by a 16MP front camera.We can also expect the phone to pack a 4,500mAh battery along with 150W fast charging, which is also expected on the rumoured OnePlus Nord 3.