OnePlus 10R leaks: Everything we know so far

With the OnePlus 9RT launch just a couple of months behind us, OnePlus seems to be refreshing the R-series of value flagship devices with a rumoured OnePlus 10R. While there’s no confirmation from the brand, leaks around the phone have been surfacing on Twitter quite frequently.

OnePlus 10R will be the second in the series after the OnePlus 10 Pro if and when it launches. Let’s look at all we know about the 10R so far.

OnePlus 10R: What we know so far

As per a report by 91Mobiles, OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra has confirmed to the publication that the new OnePlus 10R will be launching with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000-series chip at its core. While not confirmed, speculation around this chip being the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 is widespread right now.

Here’s your first look at the OnePlus 10R •6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED panel

•MediaTek Dimensity 8100

•50MP Triple camera setup

•16MP selfie shooter

•150W fast charging

•No Alert slider pic.twitter.com/CKQ9cib17Q — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) March 30, 2022

This would make the OnePlus 10R the first phone in the brand’s number series to sport a MediaTek chip. All prior number series phones right from the first OnePlus One to the OnePlus 9R and 9RT have sported Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. The 10R will join a number of Nord series phones which have started using MediaTek chips since the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Expected specifications

Leaks have suggested that the OnePlus 10R could feature a 6.7-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout for the front camera. This could be the first time a camera cutout comes to the centre of the phone, as previous OnePlus devices have always had a left-aligned punch-hole. The display could also have 120Hz refresh rate.

It will likely come with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, though this will be the high-end variant. For the cameras, a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro sensor are expected. This could be accompanied by a 16MP front camera.

We can also expect the phone to pack a 4,500mAh battery along with 150W fast charging, which is also expected on the rumoured OnePlus Nord 3.

Note that all this information has not been officially confirmed yet and we will have to wait and see if the OnePlus 10R actually makes it to India. Perhaps, the OnePlus ‘More Power to You’ launch event on April 28 will give us some more clues on the matter.