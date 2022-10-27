OnePlus 10 series gets support for Reliance Jio 5G

With Reliance Jio 5G now available in five cities, OnePlus is rolling out support for the OnePlus 10 series in India. The latest update enables Jio 5G on the OnePlus 10T, OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10R.

The OnePlus 10 series phones are the first ones to get support for Reliance Jio 5G. The India-specific update focuses on making 5G operational, and the smartphones will receive the OTA update with different changelogs.

Coming to the OnePlus 10T, the OTA update brings the October security patch, optimizes performance scheduling, improves the system fluency and fixes some occasional crashes. It also optimizes the Wi-Fi stability, improves the overall network experience and optimizes the screen display effect.

While the OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10T will be getting the October 2022 Android security patch, the OnePlus 10R will receive the September 2022 security update. The smartphone maker said the update will be gradually rolled out to users in the coming days, so it might take a while before it is available for your device.

How to update your OnePlus phone

To update your OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10 Pro or the OnePlus 10T to the latest version, just launch the Settings app on your phone, head over to ‘System Updates’ and check for updates for your device. From there, just follow the instructions to download and install the latest update.